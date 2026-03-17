Priyadarshi Pulikonda: Biggest threat to humanity is from the wars we keep fighting!

He went on to explain further. "The wars we keep fighting. The conflicts we keep justifying in the name of power, borders, and beliefs. Dinosaurs were helpless against the universe. Humans might be powerful enough to stop a cosmic catastrophe and still reckless enough to create one ourselves. In the end, dinosaurs were defeated by chance. If humanity disappears, it may not be chance at all. It may just be the choices we kept making," he said and ended the post by posting the hashtag #EndWar.