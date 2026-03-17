Sara Ali Khan asked to submit proof of faith in Sanatan in order to visit Badrinath and Kedarnath temples

Sara often documents parts of her visits on social media, showing the temple surrounding snow-covered peaks, and her participation in prayers. The consistency of these visits has made Kedarnath a recurring element in her public appearances outside films. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a major pilgrimage site in India. Her repeated visits reflect continuity rather than one-time association, linking her debut film location with ongoing personal travel and spiritual routine.