Sharvari says Imtiaz Ali's women in cinema are the story

“To be part of his legacy is both humbling and deeply personal. It’s not about fitting into a mold but about letting go of one. It asks you to be vulnerable in a way that’s sometimes uncomfortable, to sit with silences, contradictions, longing - all the things we’re often taught to hide and in doing that, you don’t just grow as an actor, you grow as a person. For me, it feels like being trusted with something very intimate - like being allowed into a world where emotions aren’t simplified or beautified but truly felt. It changes how you approach your craft because suddenly it’s not about performing perfectly, it’s about being truthfully present. I think that kind of storytelling stays with you, it shapes your choices, your voice and the kind of stories you want to tell going forward”, she added.