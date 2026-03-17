Sonakshi Batra on filming risky Holi sequence in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘Safety was my top priority’

The actress further mentioned, “She also understands the scenes and even the technicalities very well, so shooting with her has always been a good experience. While performing the stunt, I was always very alert because I was doing the sequence with Pari and wanted to make sure that she was completely safe. I knew that in this scene, Pari was my responsibility and I had to be extremely careful throughout. Our production team also took great care and ensured that every safety measure was in place before we began shooting. In the end, everything went smoothly and I truly enjoyed filming this sequence because such challenging scenes push you to grow and evolve as an artiste”.