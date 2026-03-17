Walton Goggins to share the screen with Marion Cotillard in Biblical movie Job

In the film adaptation of the biblical Book of Job from writer and director Yuval Adler, the pair will play a couple attempting to stage a bold and immersive theatrical interpretation of the Book of Job. The biblical story centres on Job, a man whose faith in God is tested through extreme suffering after losing his wealth, his children and his health, yet who ultimately remains faithful. According to an early synopsis, the film will move between timelines, juxtaposing the ancient wager between God and Satan with the modern-day collapse of a marriage under pressure.