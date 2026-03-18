Aditya Dhar requests 'Please don't share spoilers' ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release

"To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family...5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it, You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker could ever receive. (sic)"