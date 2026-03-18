Anil Kapoor reveals late Shashi Kapoor was one of the first people from the industry to notice him

Lauding Shashi Kapoor for his unmatched contribution to Indian cinema, the 'Animal' actor added, "Shashi ji was a true gentleman, incredibly handsome, and a man who deeply loved cinema. From the films he acted in and produced, to creating the iconic Prithvi Theatre, his contribution to storytelling is timeless. I will always be grateful for the encouragement and kindness he showed me from my childhood all the way to my early days as an actor."