BOONG opens National Indian Film Festival of Australia, Anupam Kher honored with the 'Icon' award

Expressing his excitement about receiving the latest honor, the veteran actor said, “I am deeply honoured to accept the International Indian Cinema Icon Award at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. Australia holds a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first visit and filming experience here many years ago, to being on the Jury of AACTA Awards headed by Russell Crowe, I have always felt a deep warmth from its people and a genuine curiosity about Indian stories and culture. It is therefore a great pleasure to receive this award from NIFFA."