Demi Lovato says Paris Hilton hit the decks at her wedding

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, the 34-year-old musician said, “That’s like one of the coolest things. That was, in the moment, me and Demi were looking at each other and I was just like, ‘What’s going on right now?’ I was like, ‘This is the most iconic song ever. He’s right there and it’s for us’. Such a legend for doing that. Forever grateful. I was just like, ‘This is actually a movie moment. I don’t know what’s going on’. It was just him and an acoustic (guitar). I was thinking, ’cause I looked up the acoustic version, a couple different acoustic versions online, and they were kind of more chill”.