'Demonte Colony 3' makers drop BTS video highlighting Guru Somasundaram's efforts to play the librarian!

“Beginning 2026 with Demonte Colony 3 feels incredibly promising. Ajay brings extraordinary discipline to the process, he delivers on schedule while never compromising creative quality. As a producer, it’s exciting to witness this scale develop. Arulnithi remains the anchor of the franchise, and his commitment is unwavering. Much of the cast from the second part returns, now with deeper arcs and heightened dramatic stakes. For the moment, that’s all I can reveal, but the third chapter goes well beyond what audiences might anticipate,” he had said then.