Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Malayalam & Kannada shows delayed due to unforeseen technical difficulties

"To our dear Dhurandhar family. Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language. Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," read the note.