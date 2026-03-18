Divya Dutta opens up on breaking patriarchal norms & living life on her terms

Responding candidly yet firmly, Dutta said, “Even if I had a partner, even if I am single, I enjoy my life and that’s what matters. I think har ek ki kahani alag hoti hai. To generalise and say partner ho toh bahut achi baat hai, single ho toh bahut achi baat hai, kisi ke liye koi achi baat nahi. Whatever works for you is great. So this works for me. I am happy about it.”