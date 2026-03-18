Jamie Lee Curtis is not fan of the horror genre

She further mentioned, “That’s the model. While we were editing and doing the mix, David said, ‘You know it’s a trilogy’. I was like, ‘Uh, no’. I went to Jason Blum and said, ‘I have some ideas, maybe you could give me a first look deal, just pay me a little money'. I said to Jason, ‘How about a little development deal?’ And I owed him two Halloween movies, so what was he gonna say? Jason Blum gave me a vanity deal”.