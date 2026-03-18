Kangana reacts to Sara Ali Khan’s Badrinath ‘Sanatan’ affidavit issue: Everyone is Sanatani here

Kangana said, “Everyone here is Sanatani. Whoever is present here, they are all Sanatani, because from the time we are born, 'Sanatan' means that which has no beginning and no end. All other religions are 1000-1500 years old, only Sanatan is the ultimate truth. Sara is also a Sanatani. Why does she have a problem in writing that she is a Sanatani, simply write it and submit the document”.