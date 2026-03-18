Karan Johar admits he is constantly worried about his mother's health as she turns 83

"She has combatted numerous health combinations and yet she insists on blow drying her hair everyday and wearing her lipstick everyday and is wheeled out in her flowy kaftan so she can enjoy the sun and doom scroll ( Gen Z you got nothing on my mom) …Her spirit is my strength…even her memory or her thoughts fails her … she remembers one very strong aspect always …. LOVE! My twins and I are blessed.:: we count our blessings everyday that we get to kiss her and say “love you mama”…. Happy Birthday MOM", concluded KJo.