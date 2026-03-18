Nora Fatehi controversy: Actress says she flagged issue to director in early stages, distances herself from project

She continued, “I have to be respectful in the presence of the media, the filmmakers, and the people who give me opportunities. So, I have to carry myself in a certain way however internally I was really conflicted with what I was seeing. Then they played the Hindi version. I knew there will be issues because at least I understand Hindi. I told the director this is not going to be okay, this is this is going to get a lot of backlash. I disassociated myself with the project as you can see, I didn't promote it at all. I again flagged it to the director I said my image and reputation on the line. Here's the thing, artistes like me, who don't really have this backing, we're not nepo kids, we don't come with a certain power behind us. We're just individuals and the audience which is behind us”.