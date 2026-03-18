Pavitra Punia to play a housewife trapped between secrets & survival in her upcoming drama 'Zung'

The series will share the tale of Kaveri, a lonely housewife who is trapped in a loveless marriage. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she seeks an escape from her mundane reality. This temporary moment of emotional vulnerability slowly pulls her into a dangerous world of manipulation, crime, and high-stakes choices. As she loses control over the situation, Kaveri is forced to confront some difficult truths. Will she be able to find the courage to take charge of her own destiny?