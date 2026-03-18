Rajpal Yadav given last chance by the Delhi High Court in cheque bounce case

For the uninitiated, the actor was accused by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd over the default in repayment. Further, the actor also said in the court, that the other party didn’t want the money in return but they wanted him to be sent to jail. He argued that when he went to jail, he served his sentence, and the whole debate should end now as he has legally complied. He also informed that Rs 22 crore was spent on the film and not Rs 5 crore as claimed by the other party. He said that he incurred a loss of Rs 17 crore.