Robert Pattinson feels Zendaya helped him get his ‘Dune: Part 3’ role

He said, “It will be a very different film, very different, a ‘Dune’ movie, but with a different tone, with a different rhythm, with a different pace. It’s a more action-packed and more tense film, more muscular than the two others, I will say. And it’s a movie that takes place many years after the two first films, a bit like the book, Dune Messiah, it gives a new insight on what happened to Paul Atreidis. So there’s a time gap, 17 years, where we see Paul dealing with the consequences of having too much power and him trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence”.