Shilpa Shinde says Gudi Padwa is all about 'positivity, gratitude, & welcoming new beginnings'

Recalling some fond memories associated with the festival from her childhood, Shilpa stated, “Gudi Padwa holds a very special place in my heart because it reminds me of the warmth of home and the beautiful traditions of Maharashtra. As a child, I loved watching the colourful Gudis being hoisted outside every house in the neighbourhood. My mother would wake up early to prepare festive dishes like puran poli and shrikhand, and the house would be filled with their delicious aroma. We would dress in traditional attire, visit relatives, and exchange good wishes for the new year."