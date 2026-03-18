Sundar C reunites with director V Z Dhorai for new horror thriller; Bollywood star to play a pivotal role

Sources in the know say that the production house Moment Entertainments will be producing this horror thriller. This film will be the fifth film of the production house which has already produced films such as 'Mo', 'Maayon', 'Madras Matinee' and an upcoming film starring Selvaraghavan. The film is to be produced by G.A. Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan on behalf of Moment Entertainments.