Adivi Sesh: ‘Dacoit’ is my most vivid character

He further mentioned, “So, who murdered whom is not a big question of this film. It's not who has done it. It's about emotions and the journey between two ex-lovers after 13 years. And we, for us, it was very exciting to set it in a violent time in the sense that that journey for them together is not just two people getting to know each other again. It's two people in the middle of a robbery setup, in the middle of guns, bullets, fire, rain, heat and desert”.