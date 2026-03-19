Allu Arjun calls 'Dhurandhar 2' an Indian story with international swag; Madhavan says he's humbled!

Actor Madhavan was quick to respond to Allu Arjun's tweet. Thanking the Telugu star, Madhavan replied, saying, "I’m so humbled, touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life."