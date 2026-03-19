‘Carry On Jatta 4’ starring Gippy Grewal pays ode to late Punjabi cinema icon Jaswinder Bhalla

Jaswinder Bhalla passed away before the shoot of the film began, his recreation has been achieved through a meticulous blend of advanced VFX and CG techniques. The process spanned over six months, during which footage from one of his earlier films was carefully sourced and scanned to ensure an authentic and respectful representation. What makes this moment truly historic is that, for the first time in the world, an artist who is no longer with us continues to perform on screen marking a rare and possibly first of its kind achievement in the history of cinema.