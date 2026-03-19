Legend Saravanan’s 'Leader' to hit screens on April 9

The teaser begins with a voiceover of Saravanan saying, "I have to stay by my daughter's side forever. And for that, if I have to take on this entire world, I will do so and emerge victorious." The child too is seen expressing a desire to stay with her dad always. However, her friend is seen asking her, "But how can you stay with him forever?" The teaser shows that Saravanan plays a character called Sakthivel in the film. It gives the impression that the film will feature a lot of action sequences and that the film will be about a dad's fight to stay with his daughter.