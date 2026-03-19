Manish Malhotra’s mother passes away at 94, Bollywood lines up to mourn the loss

Garima Malhotra, mother of Manish Malhotra, has largely remained away from the public eye despite her son’s immense popularity in Indian fashion and cinema. She is known to have played a crucial role in his upbringing, offering steady emotional support and grounding during his early struggles. Before rising to prominence as one of Bollywood’s most influential costume designers and couturiers, Manish explored acting and faced uncertainty in his career path, a phase during which Garima Malhotra’s encouragement proved significant. Described as a private and dignified individual, she preferred maintaining a low profile rather than engaging with the media or public appearances.