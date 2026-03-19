Miley Cyrus says she has no regrets about her 'bold and unapologetic' image

Despite this, Miley acknowledges that she didn't face the same pressures as other child stars. The chart-topping singer, who is the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, reflected, "My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable. What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good”.