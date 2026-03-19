Sharad Kelkar reveals why he holds on to roots, traditions

Sharad said, “It’s all because of Zee TV. Twenty years back, they gave me a chance to be a part of their show ‘Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’, and today they have once again trusted me with a beautiful show like ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. Talking about being referred to as a TRP King, all I want to say is that as an artist, I just work hard, stay true to my art, and remain dedicated. The rest is destiny’s call”.