Yogi Babu to play lead in Malayalam version of Tamil film 'Aadhaar’

Speaking about the film, director Ramnath Palanikumar said, “Although 'Aadhaar' was released around the same time as 'Ponniyin Selvan' in 2022, it managed to capture the attention of journalists, critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, earning widespread acclaim. I am extremely happy to direct its Malayalam version with Yogi Babu in the lead. I am confident that Malayalam audiences, who always appreciate quality cinema, will welcome 'Aadhaar' as well.”