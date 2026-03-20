Adivi Sesh sheds light on logistics of shooting bilingual films

He further mentioned, “Unfiltered honesty is the unsaid rule of our professional association. And the fact that we shot it in two different languages, he's a native Hindi speaker, I'm a native Telugu speaker. And so it meant that each of us had to take charge of one version in terms of the nativity, sensibility and the landing of it. So we had this beautiful rhythm where we would do the scene in Hindi first because he wanted to get his beats properly as a director for the scene. And once we did that, I would adapt it for Telugu in a way that I understood. And I would look for his acceptance if it fit the beats he already planned”.