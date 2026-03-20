Akshay Kumar calls watching late Chuck Norris on screen 'education'

Expressing his gratitude for all the inspiration provided by Chuck Norris, which played a significant role in shaping a part of him, Akshay wrote on his X, (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me (sic)."