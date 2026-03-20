Akshay Kumar pulls Harsh Gujral's leg over his ‘mama’ connection

Being a responsible host, Akshay warned the contestants to make sure not to land on the snake if they were about to win 1 crore. After listening to this, Harsh said, “Sir, mujhe ek crore jyaada lag raha hain, mere pass 60,000 hain pehle round se, toh mera toh hogaya. (Sir, one crore is too much for me, I have 60,000 from the previous round, so I'm done.)"