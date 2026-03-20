Kamal Haasan thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for resurrecting Telangana Gaddar Film Awards

The stalwart on the occasion told the Telangana Chief Minister, "I request you, because you are the hero of this unification. No more Hollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood, and Sandalwood. It is one cinema, Indian cinema. And you have rubbed out the parochial borders. And you've started it. We'll help you. We'll support you. We'll give our shoulders for this palanquin which will take the tomorrow's generation on a procession across cinema."