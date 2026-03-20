Kavita Krishnamurthy shares how she ended up recording her version of 'Roop Tera Mastana'

Kavita recalled in Hindi, "I am very embarrassed to share this. What happened was that Pancham da suddenly called me at night and said, 'Come to the Film Centre at 12 o'clock.' When I reached the studio, there were only 5-6 musicians there. I looked at Pancham da and asked, 'Which song is it?' He said, 'Roop Tera Mastana.' I immediately picked up my handbag and said, 'Pancham da, that is Kishore da's iconic song.. Am I foolish? Do you think I am such a big fool that I will sing this song?'"