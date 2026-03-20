Lily Collins rings in 37th birthday with husband and daughter

This was followed by a snap of their dog walk with Redford in a picturesque park. The couple was joined by their daughter Tove, who was sitting in a baby carrier on Collins’ chest. The final two slides showed the young family’s visit to the beach, with Tove, who turned 1 last month, holding her dad’s hand as she walked in the sand. A sweet close-up of Tove then showed the tot playing in the sand while wearing a checkered white and orange dress and a white floral sun hat.