Paresh Rawal, RGV bash filmmakers who built their careers on ‘over the top cinema’

He wrote, “The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home . The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath #Dhurandar2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero In #Dhurandhar2 , @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed ,and never feel pain , and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes ,he gave birth to a true real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music”.