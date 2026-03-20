Rashmika Mandanna's mother-in-law proudly flaunts her Telangana Gaddar Film Award

Expressing her gratitude on receiving the latest honor, Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app, "When I was young and someone had become a state level winner i would look at them as superstars. I’d be like how did they do what they did, what do they do through their days and stuff like that and last evening getting a state award was something extremely special to me.. I don’t think i can put the feelings into words but I feel like I’ve come and long long way! I felt a sense of pride + happiness + satisfaction in a sense. (sic)"