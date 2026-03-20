Ryan Gosling has some crazy stories about Harrison Ford

Discussing Harrison's recent admission he has sex to his own movie soundtracks, Ryanl who has two daughters with long-term partner Eva Mendes, was asked if he does the same, and told Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, "No. That's a hard no. That's an easy, easy no. No. But of course, Harrison has. I always say, I always say, like, never meet your heroes unless they're Harrison Ford. He's as cool as you want him to be. He punched me one time in a scene, and then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away out of my hand, and he put his fist in it, and he said, I forgive you”.