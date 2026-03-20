Shraddha Das's supernatural thriller 'Trikaala' to hit screens on April 24?

When asked when they intended to release the film, producer Srinivas had replied, "We are considering releasing the film on January 23 next year. That is because devout believers of God are our target audience. Many of the believers are on a holy trip to Sabarimala to offer prayers. We wish to release this film at a time once everybody returns. So, at the moment, we are considering releasing the film on January 23. We haven't finalised anything as of now."