Aasif Sheikh recalls enjoying Sheer Khurma, Biryani, & Kebabs during Eid as a kid

Revealing his Eid plans for this year, Aasif shared, "This year, I am planning a small get-together with friends at home, and I am also excited to host a special Eid treat for my co-actors on the set. We spend so much time together that the set feels like a second home, and celebrating festivals there makes it even more memorable. Eid, for me, is about spreading smiles, strengthening bonds, and sharing happiness with everyone around.”