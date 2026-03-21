Abhay Verma calls Hansal Mehta, A.R. Rahman, Lijo Jose Pellissery his 'gurus'

He said, “It feels like my work has reached the very people I’ve always looked up to. A. R. Rahman sir, Hansal Mehta sir, and Lijo Jose Pellissery sir have been a constant source of inspiration for me, and to have my name mentioned alongside theirs is something I still find hard to believe. They’ve been my gurus in every sense. Moments like these make you believe in something bigger, in grace, destiny, and in God a little more."