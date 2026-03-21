Anishma tells 'Youth' director Ken Karunas: Watching your dreams come true is so beautiful!

She then went on to explain why this film was special to her. She said, "This film is special to me because you made it ours for all of us. Thank you for trusting me, for bringing me into this, for making me feel like I truly belong. Your success doesn’t feel separate from me… it feels like mine too, because that’s how much you mean to me. Your happiness, your growth, your dreams, they matter to me more than I can ever explain. How many ever Sonal’s and Kanakavalli’s comes to your life ill always be the Preshika to Praveen. @kenkarunaas."