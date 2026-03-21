Bharath: 'Kaalidas 2' will definitely not be your regular crime thriller

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film, Bharath said, "This is definitely not your regular crime thriller film. It is an emotional drama. This film has a lot of flavours. Why the media and the critics appreciated Kalidas 1 was because it showed the emotional side of a policeman. In the same way, there are two types of crime. One is organised crime and the other is emotional crime. 'Kaalidas 2' is based on an emotional crime. In both the films that I have played a cop, I have not screamed at anyone, not raised a gun or lifted a machete. I have not delivered any punch dialogues. You will be able to enjoy the same subtleness in this film which you got to see in Kalidas 1," he said.