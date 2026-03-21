Farman Haider: Ramadan spiritually and mentally resets me

He told IANS, “There are moments when your energy dips, but I believe roza gives me inner strength and mental clarity. Performing dialogues or action scenes while fasting becomes more about focus and intention. When your intention is strong, your body adjusts. It’s challenging, but it’s also spiritually empowering. My day starts with Sehri before sunrise. I keep it simple and healthy protein smoothie, sometimes curd with rice and water. Then I head to the set and continue my shoot as usual. At Iftaar time, if I’m on set, we usually take a short break. I break my fast with dates and water first, following the Sunnah, then have something light like fruits or snacks. After that, once the shoot allows, I eat a proper meal”.