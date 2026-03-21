Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry

Kangana penned on the photo-sharing app, "The best thing about Dhurandhar success is that Aditya Dhar is a superstar director is established, Hollywood superstar directors are always bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit. They are over worked, underpaid and bullied by superstars as a result of that I never meet any young person insider/ outsider who dreams of becoming a film maker or director of photography or any other technician. (sic)"