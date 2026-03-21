Vishal on Tamannaah's completion of 21 years in the film industry: Truly an inspiring achievement!

He went on to say, "May you continue this lovely amazing journey and continue to enthrall audiences wide and far. Would proudly say that you are one of my closest friends in the film industry who hasn’t changed one bit since I first met you until this day and our friendship remains intact for the last 20 years. We have seen it all in these years. Success, failure, ups and downs. People have come and gone. But we remain the same like school besties. Keep going gal."