Abi Nakshatra, Balaji Sakthivel's characters in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Kaattaan' revealed

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer, Milind Soman had said, "As someone who is selective about projects I choose, 'Kaattaan' stood out for its gripping narrative and bold characters and Sivettan was a role I couldn't resist. Working on the series was an absolute thrill from the immersive sets, sharp direction, and collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and the team brought this enigmatic figure to life in ways that pushed me creatively."