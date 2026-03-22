Adivi Sesh reveals how he keeps the actor and writer in him in sync

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film. When asked if the actor in him is guiding the writer forward or the writer in him is guiding the actor forward, he told IANS, “Neither, actually. I mean, you know, it's interesting. My only filter for this is, if I get an idea for a movie, and I know it's going to be an ambitious one. If it doesn't sound reasonable for me to do it as an actor, I don't even attempt to write the film”.