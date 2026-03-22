How Ryan Gosling’s 'dream' casting for ‘Project Hail Mary’ came through?

“We’re not making this unless we’re big and swinging for the fences. But it did feel like the type of movie you could do that. It felt like the type of movie that you’re gonna bring your kids to, you’re gonna bring your grandparents to. That’s what you’re looking for to justify the budgets. And when I’m writing it, I try to be thoughtful. But I don’t try to ever undercut the ambition. I have a big imagination. Chris and Phil have an even bigger imagination. Once we’ve made the decision to say yes, we don’t really think about the budget. It’s more about what’s going to make the best movie. I don’t want to sound fully optimistic. It is sad what’s happening but we’re going to go down swinging. And we’re definitely going down swinging with this movie”, he added.