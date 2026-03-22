Ram Gopal Varma meets the 'Dhurandhar' couple Aditya Dhar & Yami Gautam

He penned on the micro-blogging site, "The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19th 2026 and starting from March 19th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films with #Dhurandhar2 or else they will PERISH in it's FIRE."